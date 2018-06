Niagara University baseball pitcher Cody Eckerson signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on Tuesday.

The left-hander from Palmyra, Pa., went 4-5 in the 2018 season with a 4.84 earned-run average. His 264 career strikeouts is a Niagara career record.

He also holds Niagara career records for starts (47), shutouts (5), innings (258.1) and is second in wins with 19.