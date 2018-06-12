ANDERSON, Pauline M. (Reese)

ANDERSON - Pauline M. (nee Reese)

Age 87, of the City of Tonawanda, June 8, 2018. Wife of Charles L. Anderson who died in 2000; mother of Dianne (James) Anderson-Deloatch and Michael (Tracey) Anderson; grandmother of Ryan (Vanessa) and Timothy Anderson; great-grandmother of Micah, Cameron and Poppy; sister of the late Jean Oakes, William and James Reese. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 7-9 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 AM Friday. Everyone welcome. Entombment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined; memorial contributions to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. are preferred. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com