3 can't-miss shows: of Montreal, Bad Bad Hats, Thin Man Summer Solstice

of Montreal, 7 p.m. June 14, Town Ballroom (681 Main St.), $20.

Either they really love wings or the routing just happens to work out this way, but the folks in of Montreal are once again back in town for their nearly annual visit to Buffalo.

Usually alternating between Asbury Hall and Town Ballroom, the Athens, Ga. psych-pop act will nestle back into the Theatre District venue to play tracks off its dance-party of a new album, "White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood," the latest in an already deep catalog.

Frontman Kevin Barnes and company never scale back on the theatrics that is an of Montreal show. Expect a variety of costume changes, intense lighting, props and set scenes and enthusiastic dancing. A live horse has even graced the stage with the band.

Fellow Athens musician, the wacky and whimsical Locate S,1, will open the show.

Thin Man Second Anniversary Summer Solstice Street Festival, noon on June 16, Thin Man Brewery (492 Elmwood Ave.), $15-$100

Thin Man Brewery celebrated a successful first year of business in the Elmwood Village last summer with a street festival featuring some of the city's finest musical acts and plenty of beer. As it turns out, year two wasn't too shabby either, so the Summer Solstice Street Festival is back for another go-around.

Starting at noon, Elmwood Avenue from Utica to Hodge will be closed off to host a local music lineup which includes the likes of alt-country act Leroy Townes, soaring synth-pop outfit Humble Braggers, vegged-out hip-hop collective RADARADA and grungy garage rockers Bold Folly. If that wasn't enough, an after-party featuring dance music from DJ Basha will hit Thin Man's second floor once the bands finish up on the street level stage.

A number of different ticket price levels are still available from general admission to VIP to Executive VIP, the latter's perks include all-day open bar, cask toppings, bottle pours and food from the fest's variety of vendors throughout the event.

Bad Bad Hats, 7 p.m. June 17, the 9th Ward @ Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.), $10.

Babeville's intimate basement venue the 9th Ward continues its recent streak of hosting quality, under-the-radar touring acts with the Bad Bad Hats to finish out Father's Day weekend in the Queen City.

The debut record from the Minneapolis trio, the crunchy collection of indie-pop titled "Psychic Reader," caught the eyes and ears of number of music blogs upon its release in 2015. It should appeal to fans of the likes of singer-songwriters Kim Deal, Kathleen Edwards and Alanis Morissette.

The band recently announced the album's follow up "Lightening Round," set for release on Aug. 3. The record's ethereal first single "Write It On Your Heart" can be streamed below.

Providing local support for Bad Bad Hats will be the sad-rock/emo three-piece Honey COMA.