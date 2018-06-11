This Little Pig expanding Clarence restaurant

After finding an audience for its housemade Americana, This Little Pig is bursting at the seams.

The Clarence restaurant is taking over the plaza space next door to its 4401 Transit Road location.

The move will allow Mandy Cooke and Jeff Cooke Jr. to add 50 seats, practically doubling the restaurant's interior capacity.

A family restroom is also in the offing. The backhouse will get a dish room, allowing the cooks more room for prep work in the hot kitchen.

If all goes as planned, the new space will be introduced to customers in late September or early October.

