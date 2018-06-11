The whole IHOP/IHOb thing has us thinking about juicy burgers here in WNY

We will reserve any deep commentary on IHOP's announcement it will be temporarily rebranded as IHOb, in an attempt to create awareness of the chain's lunch and dinner offerings. The "b" is supposed to represent "burgers," replacing "pancakes" in the "International House of Pancakes" name.

It sort of reminds us of the trend in minor league baseball, including here, to temporarily rebrand. The Bisons will be known as the Wings for a couple series this season.

IHOP, or IHOb, has Western New York locations at 5 Thruway Plaza Drive in Cheektowaga and 4003 Maple Road in Amherst.

Here is what is on our minds, though. News Food Editor Andrew Z. Galarneau recently wrote about some of the better burgers Western New York has to offer: