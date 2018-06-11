The Healthy 10: Free outdoor fitness, Slow Roll x2, and running season hits its stride this week

Free fitness classes are underway across the region, Slow Roll Buffalo plans two bike rides, and runners have race options this week in Western New York. These are among the Refresh Top 10 Picks of the Week when it comes to health, fitness, nutrition and family events in the region.

MONDAY

Slow Roll Buffalo: Biking enthusiasts can ride twice this week with Slow Roll, first at 6:30 p.m. today for a 10-mile guided ride that starts at East Parade Circle at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Genesee Street at Walden Avenue. A second ride, a Tonawanda Pedal Party, will start at 7 p.m. Friday at the Eldredge Bicycle Club, 17 Broad St. in the City of Tonawanda. Both rolls are suitable for all ages and abilities. First-time riders should register at slowrollbuffalo.org. Helmets are mandatory.

Fitness in the Parks: Take a Zumba class at 6 p.m. in Bassett Park, 359 Klein Road in Amherst, one of 500 free outdoor classes in 23 parks across the region as part of this Independent Health-sponsored summer series led by YMCA-certified instructors. No registration is required. For a schedule of each class or more information, visit independenthealth.com/fitpark.

Kids fitness: Free outdoor fitness classes also have started at Canalside on the Buffalo waterfront, including a 6 p.m. class today for kids, at the Canalside "beach." Sow Fit Buffalo hosts the evening class, designed to boost cardiovascular and muscular strength. BlueCross BlueShield of WNY sponsors these classes. For a daily schedule and more information, visit canalsidebuffalo.com.

TUESDAY

Depression and anxiety support: The suicide during the last week of fashion designer Kate Spade and culinary icon Anthony Bourdain underlined the reality that many struggle with mental health. Those concerned they might be challenged with depression or anxiety are welcome to attend a peer support group meeting at 2 p.m. at the Mental Health Association of Erie County, 999 Delaware Ave. For more info, email jreed@housingoptions.org. Can't make the meeting and want to talk with someone about yourself or a family member? Call the association at 886-1242 or visit eriemha.org.

Better Birth Connection: Clients of the WNY Doulas, as well as those interested in learning more about doula services to help with pregnancy, delivery and postpartum care, are welcome to visit their headquarters at 6:30 p.m. in The Fountain Wellness Center, 8469 Sheridan Drive, Clarence.. For more info, email wnydoulas@gmail.com. Free.

WEDNESDAY

Lyme Support Group of WNY: Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses will be the subject of discussion at 6 p.m. in East Seneca Fire Hall, 100 Lein Road, West Seneda. For more information, visit facebook.com/LymeWNY.

Cancer Companions: This Christian support group for those in cancer treatment, post-treatment and/or their loved ones starts at 2 p.m. in Salem Lutheran Church, 10 McClellan Circle. For more information or to register, visit cancer-companions.org or call 824-2787.

THURSDAY

Chestnut Ridge 5-mile Trail Run: Your company didn't sign up for the Corporate Challenge, or you didn't sign up? Still want a running challenge? Hit the trail terrain in Chestnut Ridge Park starting at 6:30 p.m., at the shelter closest to the Newton Road entrance in Orchard Park. The cost is $10; register at buffalo-orienteering.org.

FRIDAY

Great Race 5K: One of the most popular 5Ks of the regional running season sets off at 7 p.m. from St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 100 St. Gregory Court, off Maple Road in Amherst. The post-race party will feature music by Hit N Run. To register and for more information, visit stgregs.org/great-race.

SATURDAY

Williamsville Farmers Market: The market has set up shop this season in a different spot. It will run from 8 to 1 p.m. in the Amherst Town Hall parking lot at 5583 Main St., in Williamsville. The marked offers local products that include fresh fruits and vegetables; roasted coffee; specialty food and artisan goods; herbs and plants, fresh cut flowers and more. Customers and children can enjoy live music and storytelling. For more information, visit williamsvillefarmersmarket.com.

