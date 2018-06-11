STRIEGEL, Nellie (MacLane)

Of Lancaster, June 9, 2018, beloved wife of the late Richard; devoted mother of Deborah Medbury-Boxhorn, John (Karen Zangl), Sharon (Jay) Weber, Judy (James) Kent, Mary (David) Chesna, Richard (Annette), late George (late Maureen), late Robert and late granddaughter Dawn Striegel Bowmaster; loving grandmother of 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Tom (Ida) MacLane, late Peggy, Laura, John and John W. King; survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation in the CICHON-BORGOSZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4929 Broadway, Depew, Tuesday from 11 AM-1 PM, where a funeral service will be held at 1 PM immediately following visitation. Flowers gratefully declined.