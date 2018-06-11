Sterling Kozlowski, former local KeyBank executive, dies

Sterling Kozlowski, who served as KeyBank's Western New York District president from 2006 to 2010, died Saturday.

Kozlowski, 58, was Key's Maine market president and New England regional sales leader. Additional details of his death were not immediately available.

"Sterling was not only a dedicated banker, but also a tireless community servant who worked with countless organizations to make the regions he worked in thrive," said E.J. Burke, co-president of Key Community Bank.

Kozlowski was an HSBC Bank USA veteran when he took over as Key's top executive in the Buffalo market in 2006. He filled a vacancy created when Marsha Henderson left Key for a job at the University at Buffalo.

Kozlowski was a native of Syracuse who grew up in Rochester. He spent nearly 23 years at HSBC and its predecessor, Marine Midland Bank.