State sets gun buyback day in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls police and the state Attorney General's Office will be buying guns from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the former Niagara Falls Police Headquarters, 520 Hyde Park Blvd.

The state-sponsored buyback program will accept any type of firearm, working or broken, as long as it's unloaded and brought to the site in the trunk of a vehicle. The gun must be in a bag or box.

Payment will be in prepaid debit cards: $25 for broken or antique weapons, $50 for rifles or shotguns, $75 for handguns and $100 for assault weapons. No questions will be asked about the source of the guns. There is no limit, but gun dealers and active or retired law enforcement officers are ineligible.

The state has bought back nearly 1,700 guns around the state since 2013.