STAMP, MaryAnn (Brookler)

STAMP - MaryAnn (nee Brookler)

Of Kenmore, June 10, 2018, beloved wife of the late Philip J. Stamp; loving mother of Rollin "Randy" (Beverly), Gregory (Gesua) Godding, Jennifer (Robert) VandeVelde; stepmother of Kevin (Susan), Thomas (Debra), Robert (Susan) Stamp and Kathryn (Joseph) Hayek; cherished grandmother of Ryan (Leighann), Molly (Chris), Mitchell, Quinn, Gillian, Lucas, Emma, Gabriel, Rachel, Samantha, Anna and Allison; great-grandmother of Fiona; sister of George (Nancy) Brookler, Ann (late Ronald) Frushone and Thomas Vicario; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Tuesday 4-8 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph-University Church, 3269 Main St. near Winspear Ave., Buffalo, Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Please meet at church. Memorial contributions to St. Joseph-University Parish, Buffalo, NY 14214 are preferred. Share your condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com