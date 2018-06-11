Slots player takes frustrations out on casino chairs

NIAGARA FALLS –Police are looking for a man who apparently was not happy with the slot machines in the Seneca Niagara Casino.

Close to $9,000 worth of damage was done to 26 chairs Friday on the casino floor.

Around 8:45 a.m., workers at the Fourth Street facility found that 26 chairs in the slot machine section had been slashed with a sharp object. Casino security agents reviewed security footage and used Players card tracking technology to tentatively identify a suspect in the case, and police are now seeking him for questioning on felony mischief charges.