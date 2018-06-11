Sabres will hold outdoor viewing party for NHL Draft

The Sabres have announced they will hold an NHL Draft party outdoors at 6 p.m. on June 22 at KeyBank Center's Alumni Plaza. Coverage of the first round of the draft from Dallas begins at 7 p.m., with the Sabres slated to take Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin with the No. 1 overall pick.

The first 3,000 fans will receive a scratch-off card that will grant them one of a variety of prizes, including a jersey of the team’s first-round pick.

Sabres alumni will be on hand to sign autographs, and there will be numerous family-friendly activities. NHL Network will stage a mock television set and an inflatable hockey shot game, balloon and air-brush tattoo artists will be present, and DJ Milk will serve as the emcee.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from vendors including (716) Food and Sport, Coca-Cola, Labatt, La Nova, Lloyd Taco Truck and Perry’s Ice Cream.

There is no admission charge, and parking will be free in the KeyBank Center ramp. In the event of inclement weather, the party will be moved to the arena floor.