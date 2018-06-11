RUTKOWSKI, Daniel

RUTKOWSKI - Daniel June 9, 2018, beloved husband of Alice (Nee Witmeyer); devoted father of Donna (Michael) Obson; loving grandfather of Melissa and Jennifer Obson; great-grandfather of Autumn Giammarise; dear brother of Dorothy Coles and Geraldine Johnson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral services at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden) on Wednesday at 8:45 AM and at St. Josaphat's Church at 9:30 AM. Visitation Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Please share your online condolences at: www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com