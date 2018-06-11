RUDNICKI, Joanne (Dillon)

June 10, 2018, of Lake View, NY, beloved wife of James J. Rudnicki; devoted mother of Amy Bennett, Sarah (Eric) Cernak and Chris Rudnicki; loving gram of Ben, Maddie, Gus and Meg; daughter of the late Bill and Winifred Dillon; dear sister of Hon. James (Karen) Dillon, Theresa Dillon-Ciallela, Maureen (Rob) Soris, Rose Dillon, Frank (Donna) Dillon, Katie (Jack) Matte and the late Bill (Deb) Dillon, late Peggy (Chet) Spoonley and late infant John Joseph Dillon; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends received on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner of Camp Rd. & Rte. 5) Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919. Where prayers will be held Wednesday at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Paul II at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Joanne was a member of the Lake View Home Bureau and several organizations from St. John Paul II, including: Parish Neighbors, Altar and Rosary, Heart to Heart, and the Seniors. Joanne was a compassionate employee of Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. for over 17 years. Please leave online condolences at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com