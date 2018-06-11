RODEFFER, Charles H. "Chase"

Age 92, of North Tonawanda, June 10, 2018 in DeGraff Skilled Nursing Facility. Chase was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. He was the owner and operator of Chase's Pilot House in North Tonawanda. He loved golfing and was a member of the Hyde Park Golf Course. He was also a member of the Sutherland Lodge #826 F&AM and Moose Lodge #2163. Beloved husband of Katherine (Fulton) Rodeffer. Dear father of Joyce (Gary) Lilly and Richard (Lil) Rodeffer. Step-father of Jennifer Langley. Grandfather of seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Brother of Welland "Bill" Rodeffer, uncle of several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda on Wednesday from 5-7 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday beginning at 7 PM. If so desired, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com