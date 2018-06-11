Podcast: Talkin' Stanley and Sabres on Sirius

The Stanley Cup final may be over but there was no shortage of topics to discuss Monday morning as I chatted with Gord Stellick on Sirius XM's "Hockey This Morning" on NHL Network Radio.

Talking points included the Caps finally getting over the Pittsburgh curse – and just skating by Game 3 in Columbus when it all could have fallen apart in the first round – as well as the Golden Knights meeting their match in the final, the Vegas impact on the NHL, Rasmus Dahlin's trip to the league's biggest stage and the impact he can have on the Sabres as a whole and Jack Eichel in particular.

Click below for the audio of the show: