Orchard Park man dies after two-car crash with deer on Route 219 off-ramp

An Orchard Park man died after his car crashed into the back of another vehicle that had just struck a deer on the Rice Road off-ramp of southbound State Route 219 late Sunday, state police said.

The incident, reported just before midnight, began when a 2011 Mini Cooper struck a deer in the roadway. Then a 2003 Toyota, operated by Toni Naumovski, 51, of Orchard Park struck the back of the Mini Cooper. Naumovski, who was not wearing a seat belt, was injured and taken to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital where he later died, police said.

The State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and Boston barracks' Bureau of Criminal Investigation investigated the incident.