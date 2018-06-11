Nicki Minaj, Future set Buffalo bonanza in KeyBank Center

Two of the biggest names in hip-hop, Nicki Minaj and Future, will tag-team a Buffalo stop at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 in the KeyBank Center as part of the NickiHndrxx Tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 15, with costs ranging from $56 to $157. They will be available online at LiveNation.com, Tickets.com or by phone at 1-888-223-6000.

While Future appears in the Buffalo area with some regularity, the October date will mark Minaj's first stop here since opening for Lil' Wayne in 2011 at then-HSBC Arena. See Minaj's set list, which included covers of Drake, Kanye West and Trey Songz, from that show here.

The News' Joe Popiolkowski was on hand for that show, too; you can read his review here.

