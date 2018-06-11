Niagara County hosts job fair Wednesday in Lockport

Fifty-six employers are signed up to accept applications at a job fair Wednesday in Lockport.

The event will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in the Best Western Plus, 515 S. Transit St., according to Donald J. Jablonski, director of the Niagara County Employment and Training Department, which organized the job fair.

Job seekers should bring their resumes to the event.

Jablonski said there were 104 confirmed interviews and at least 18 people hired from a county job fair in Niagara Falls earlier this year.