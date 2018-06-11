Share this article

At a March 28, 2018, job fair in Niagara Falls, Roxane Albond of Opportunities Unlimited speaks with Niagara County legislators Owen Steed, Will Collins, W. Keith McNall, and Tony Nemi, and at far right, county Employment and Training Director Donald Jablonski. (Contributed photo)

Niagara County hosts job fair Wednesday in Lockport

Fifty-six employers are signed up to accept applications at a job fair Wednesday in Lockport.

The event will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. in the Best Western Plus, 515 S. Transit St., according to Donald J. Jablonski, director of the Niagara County Employment and Training Department, which organized the job fair.

Job seekers should bring their resumes to the event.

Jablonski said there were 104 confirmed interviews and at least 18 people hired from a county job fair in Niagara Falls earlier this year.

