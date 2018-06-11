NFL's top 100: Bills RB LeSean McCoy comes in at No. 30

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy placed No. 30 in this year's annual ranking of the NFL's top 100 players, the NFL Network revealed Monday.

McCoy ranked just behind Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan and just ahead of Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford on the list, which was voted on by NFL players. Kansas City's Kareem Hunt (33) and New Orleans' Mark Ingram (43) were the other running backs behind McCoy in the top 50.

McCoy ranked 27th on last year's list and 69th in 2016.

The NFL Network has revealed players No. 20 to 100 through Monday. The only other Bill so far on the top-100 list is safety Micah Hyde at No. 62.