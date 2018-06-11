My View: Nature's gifts enhanced by human foresight

By Judith Geer

When I was a girl one of my happiest summer memories was when my mother would say, “We’re going to Emery Park for a picnic.”

Emery, an older county park in South Wales, just five miles north of our home, sported an abundance of playground equipment and, in the 1950s, a carousel, its lilting calliope tunes announcing when it was open. The fact that the park was also laden with mature trees, a couple of dramatic waterfalls, quaint stonework well shelters and doll-sized bridges over tiny rills, as well as a fish pool whose bottom was painted morning glory blue with koi darting their little golden bodies through its clear water, made this an almost magical place.

In my child world I never stopped to consider who had decreed that this dreamland exist. I just knew it could be relied upon to provide me with a fairy tale place to spend a summer afternoon.

Several years ago, my husband, Charlie, introduced me to the sport of orienteering. We would spend time during temperate weather traipsing through Emery and other area public parks and forests scouting out those little red and white signs called “controls” wired to trees and fences, usually in off-the-trail spots we’d have to find using just a map and compass.

Even for someone like me, who was born without even one athletic gene, orienteering was great fun and it gave me an opportunity to see woodlands from a different perspective than in my childhood. I found tree plantations, deep gorges and fields of wildflowers and was awestruck at these wild (at least to a “townie” like me) places. I became quite proprietary toward them and felt that I could no longer take for granted that they would always be there, so I did some research.

Emery Park’s story alone is fascinating. According to the county website, this park was purchased in 1925 by Erie County from the descendants of farmer Josiah Emery. The old-fashioned stone work constructed along its little streams and around several water pumps was built in the 1930s by members of the Civilian Conservation Corps. In fact, members of the CCC, a federal program begun by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1933, planted thousands of trees in other county-owned properties like Sardinia Forest, and they built stonework features in Letchworth and Allegany state parks as well as Emery. President Roosevelt was a great supporter of the Boy Scouts and modeled the CCC on that organization’s aspirational framework, especially its focus on nature conservation.

Corps members were sent all over the country during the 1930s, working mostly on publicly owned lands, and the result of their work can still be seen today in county, state and national parks in the U.S.

We citizens of Erie County are indeed fortunate that our forebears provided funding to purchase our parks and forests and that they engaged the CCC to improve them. The trees these young men planted back then currently provide us all with cleaner air, soil erosion protection and habitats for wildlife, as well as an abundance of recreational and educational opportunities.

The stone artifacts in Emery are fallen over and almost indistinguishable now, the morning glory pool is empty and crumbling, and no carousel greets visitors when they drive up Emery Road. But every spring Charlie and I go to a favorite spot in the park to see a patchwork of ephemerals, those delicate flowers that only bloom for a couple of weeks each year. We spot trilliums, spring beauties, bloodroot and colt’s foot. We hike the trails in all seasons and each time we do I still see through the trees a bit of storybook magic.

Judith Geer, of Holland, finds magical echoes of her childhood in nature.