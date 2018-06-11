Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Allegany County
A Rushford motorcyclist died after he was involved in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon on County Road 36 in the Town of Centerville in Allegany County, state police said.
The victim, Jeffrey W. Clark, 29, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when at about 1 p.m. he crossed over the center line and struck a 2014 Toyota head-on. Clark was taken to Wyoming County Hospital where he died.
The State Police's Collision Reconstruction Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation at its Amity barracks were investigating the incident.
