McDONNELL, Linda

McDONNELL - Linda Of Lancaster, NY, June 9, 2018. Loving mother of Keith (Stacy) Maute, Derek (Melissa Overbeck) Ostrowski, and Brandon (Kristy) Ostrowski; grandmother of Joshua, Madison, Dylan, Avery, Gavin, Landon, Deserae, Dylan, Riley, Kassie, and Maddie; daugher of Sonia and Phillip Miller; sister of the late Bob McDonnell; aunt of Jeremy, Shawn, and Katie McDonnell. A Memorial Service will be held at the Lancaster Elks Lodge, 33 Legion Pkwy. on Wednesday afternoon at 4 PM, with a Celebration of Linda's Life to follow.