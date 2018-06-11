Main draw to open in Futures Tennis

Last year's singles champion Alex Rybakov will begin defense of his title when play in the main draw starts today in the Sargent & Collins, LLP Men's $25,000 Futures tournament at the Miller Tennis Center in Williamsville.

Rybakov, the No. 5 seed, will face Temur Ismailov of Uzbekhistan in one of three first-round matches that get play going at 11 a.m. A noon match will have Marcus Fugate, who made the finals of the tournament in 2006, will face Cornell University player David Volfson of Thornhill, Ont.

Eight players, including 17-year-old Adam Neff of Bradenton, Fla., advanced to the main draw with wins in qualifying play on Monday. Also advancing were: Jenson Brooksby, Patrick Daciek and Jordi Arconada of the U.S., Lucas Renard of Sweden, Charles Broom of Great Britain, Dragos Constantin Ignat of Romania and Liam Draxl of Canada.