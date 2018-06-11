Lockport man convicted of possessing child pornography sentenced

A Lockport man convicted of possessing child pornography was sentenced Monday to 36 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, on March 31, 2017, Sterling Jones, 24, was caught in possession of 295 videos and 11 still images of child pornography that were found on his cellphone and stored in his Dropbox online storage account.

In all, over 600 images of child pornography were recovered from Jones’ cellphone, including images of prepubescent children and depictions of violence, federal prosecutors said.

The case was investigated by the FBI.