Letter: Esmonde’s train station piece hits the main points

I agree with Donn Esmonde’s May 27 Viewpoints piece that our officials did a poor job in selecting the new Amtrak station in downtown Buffalo.

Common sense should be a guideline in looking at the existing downtown facilities to determine a low-cost station. The new stations at Niagara Falls and Rochester each cost more than $40 million for designs, exceeding the needs of adequate services.

I submitted a proposal in December 2016 at the early stages of this project. I didn’t even get a simple reply. Just look at the existing facilities in downtown. Just west of Main Street, the Amtrak rails are at less than a story below street level. The Seneca Tower is relatively close. They could rent office space in the building and install an elevator down to track level with a small pedestrian tunnel to the tracks.

A motorized sidewalk in the tunnel (as in airports) would add passenger convenience. Parking could be under the expressway.

This design would benefit the Seneca Tower management with added visitors using their facilities. It would also provide a first-class station at a substantially lower cost than $40 million and not hinder other development in the area.

Robert Gacek

Williamsville