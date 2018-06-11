KINNEY, Teresa M. (Meyer)

KINNEY - Teresa M. (nee Meyer)

June 10, 2018, of Strykersville, NY. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin. Dearest mother of Michael (Beth Anne), Jeffrey (Patricia), Patricia Berwanger and Roger (Debbie) Kinney. Cherished grandmother of Brenda (Christopher), Kelly (Douglas), Jennifer, Tracy (Greg), Edward, Danielle and Elayna. Great-grandmother of Brandon, Bryce, Andrew, Gaven, Carson, Kayden, Taren and Kyren. Dear sister of Ann (late Raymond) Smith and the late Francis (late Katherine), Paul (late Belva) and Carl (late Marion) Meyer. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3-8 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 11AM at St. John Neuman St. Cecilia Worship Site, Centerline Rd., Sheldon. Please assemble at the church. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Suzanne's Comfort Care Home, 167 N. Main St., Perry, NY or the Wyoming County Hospice. Online donations and condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com