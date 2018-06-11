Killer to serve 15 years in Niagara Falls slaying

Charles L. Walker Jr., charged with killing one man and driving a killer to and from another homicide scene, accepted a plea bargain Monday that will send him to prison for 15 years.

Walker, 24, of Willow Avenue, Niagara Falls, admitted to first-degree manslaughter for the Dec. 5 shooting death of Ladrae Walker, 26, no relation.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said the victim was one of two men who approached Charles Walker's car on Highland Avenue in the Falls. The defendant "always claimed it was self-defense," Hoffmann said.

The deal saw Hoffmann drop a charge of hindering prosecution, which accused Charles Walker of driving Denzel K. Lewis to a Falls gas station where Lewis shot and killed Lerowne Harris Oct. 14. Lewis pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter last month.