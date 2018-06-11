Jim Brickman returns to the Riviera Theatre with a holiday concert

It's never too early to start thinking about the holidays. Pianist Jim Brickman has just announced his return to the area with a concert at 8 p.m. Dec. 22 in the Riviera Theatre (67 Webster St., North Tonawanda).

The new age-y musician and Christmas enthusiast will be taking his long-running seasonal tour on the road for the 22nd year running. Named for his 2017 album "A Joyful Christmas," the forthcoming, family-friendly tour will bring the platinum-selling artist and Grammy winner back to the historic North Tonawanda venue to perform classic holiday numbers, sing-along carols and original pieces for the merry audience.

Advance tickets are $29-$49 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 15 through the venue's ticket office, RivieraTheatre.org or charge by phone at 692-2413.