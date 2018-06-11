Jeff Miers' Playlist: Jay Rock, Joni Mitchell, Prince, John Coltrane, Interpol

Jay Rock, "The Bloodiest"

The first single from the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper examines the scars of youth atop some seriously slick and creative production.

Prince, "Mary Don't You Weep"

So achingly beautiful and poignant, this demo recording featuring Prince alone at the piano. From the forthcoming release that will also include a similarly stripped-down take on Joni Mitchell's "A Case of You."

Joni Mitchell, "Shadows and Light"

I haven’t strayed too far from this live recording of Mitchell backed by one of the greatest bands ever assembled – Jaco Pastorious, Pat Metheny, Lyle Mays and Don Alias – since I first heard it, some 30 years ago. Profoundly brilliant.

John Coltrane, "Untitled Original 11383"

A new fully actualized recording of John Coltrane and his quartet in 1963 has been discovered. “This is like finding a new room in the Great Pyramid,” wrote Sonny Rollins in a press release. Correct.

Interpol, "The Rover"

Interpol sounds scary and dangerous again. Perfect timing.