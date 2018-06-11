Jason is pretty far under the radar on 'The Bachelorette' as episode 3 airs tonight

As the third episode of ABC's "The Bachelorette" premieres at 8 p.m. June 11 on WKBW-TV (Channel 7), I have a couple of questions:

Is Jason Tartick, the Western New York native among the 28 people "dating" Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, ever going to do anything worth her and our attention?

Do WNYers even care that he is on the program?

I watched last weekend's episode and was stunned how little Jason was involved.

OK, I am going to be truthful here because Becca demands the truth.

I sped through the two-hour episode on my DVR. It took about 20 minutes, which is sit-com length. And this series sure plays like a comedy.

Any time Jason appeared, I did my version of a drinking game. I grabbed a glass of water, took a sip, stopped fast forwarding and watched.

Jason's big moment was lamenting with another guy that he hadn't gotten any time with Becca. Of course, we know he eventually gets some time because Becca came here for one of the four hometown dates.

As far as whether WNYers care that Jason is involved, Nielsen provided a preliminary answer.

The two-hour second program had a 2.0 live and same-day rating on Channel 7, which is equal to about 12,000 households.

It did much better nationally, winning the time period in the key age 18-49 demographic, which makes one fear the future of America in the hands of today's youth.

It is the first time the second episode of "The Bachelorette" went up in the demographic since the first installment 13 seasons ago. It even beat Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between Washington and Las Vegas in that demographic.

Because "The Bachelorette" played opposite the big hockey game, it didn't really have a chance here. Heck, I bet Jason, who now lives in Seattle, might have been watching the hockey game.

I suspect I wasn't the only one who DVR-ed "The Bachelorette" and that it most likely received a significant amount of viewing up to seven days later.

So far, Jason is so far under the radar that he might as well be at the bottom of Lake Erie.

Of course, that appears to be a smarter strategy than dressing up like a chicken, greeting Becca in your underwear or dating one of her friends, which three competitors have done.

The preview for tonight appeared to give Jason a shot at more screen time. Let's hope. However, according to a key source, Jason stays pretty much under the radar for a few more episodes before surfacing more around episode 5. The hometown episode is No. 8.

Fortunately, it won't have to compete with hockey for WNYers' hearts.

