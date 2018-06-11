Share this article

IHOP changes its name to IHOb, and the "b" stands for . . .

IHOP Restaurants has changed its name to IHOb – for a little while, at least.

Sensing a marketing opportunity, it teased the new initials on social media last week, leaving 30,000 people weighing in on what the "b" might stand for. Most guesses revolved around "breakfasty" b's, such as "brunch" and "bacon."

But Monday morning, the California-based chain revealed that the "b" will stand for "burgers".

And it's only temporary.

The stunt was aimed at hyping up the restaurant's new burger menu.

The IHOb ad campaign created plenty of PR buzz but left many consumers groaning.

The stunt caught so much attention, even other brands were getting in on the action.

But plenty of regulars weren't having it.

 

 

