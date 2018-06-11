IHOP Restaurants has changed its name to IHOb – for a little while, at least.

Sensing a marketing opportunity, it teased the new initials on social media last week, leaving 30,000 people weighing in on what the "b" might stand for. Most guesses revolved around "breakfasty" b's, such as "brunch" and "bacon."

But can we talk about how lit it would be if it was IHO Biscuits, I freaking love biscuits — Mallory ☀ (@MallloryN) June 9, 2018

But Monday morning, the California-based chain revealed that the "b" will stand for "burgers".

And it's only temporary.

ihob should be pronounced with long o sound, as in Ihob this is a joke — Rosa Goldensohn (@RosaGoldensohn) June 11, 2018

The stunt was aimed at hyping up the restaurant's new burger menu.

The IHOb ad campaign created plenty of PR buzz but left many consumers groaning.

I hope for IHOP’s sake that the B in IHOB makes it the International House of Burgers and not the International House of Bankruptcy. What a Blunder. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 11, 2018

Looks like they aren’t actually changing their name and just wanted to promote their line of burgers. So yes, it was marketing genius and we all got played lol. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 11, 2018

The stunt caught so much attention, even other brands were getting in on the action.

Inspired by the International House of Burgers announcement, we are also changing our name (Please do not ask what it means — we don’t know either.) pic.twitter.com/0HPQtQirHn — A&W Restaurants (@awrestaurants) June 11, 2018

But plenty of regulars weren't having it.