Home of the Week: Home for homebodies in Town of Tonawanda

With its sunny interior, white slip-covered sofas and new backyard pool, Ron and Amie Maranto's home in the Town of Tonawanda is ready for summer. There's even an outdoor tic-tac-toe game made from a tree stump and rocks for 5-year-old Dino.

Here is how Amie Maranto described how they feel about their home for our latest Home of the Week online feature:

“We are homebodies; getting us to leave the house almost takes an Act of Congress. As a family, we have made our home into a place we can relax, create, read and entertain with comfort.

“Our family room is the busiest in the house – most of our waking hours are spent here. It used to be a room with a TV but has transformed into a true family space. Now my son builds elaborate Lego sets while my husband and I relax by the gas fireplace (on winter weekends we shift to the wood burning fireplace) reading and watching TV.

“We love how the house is open and bright. The sun filters in through the front windows and skylights making even dark winter days pretty.

“The pool was a recent addition and now gives us another reason to never leave the house,” she wrote.

