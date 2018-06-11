Griffs' Kearnan is lacrosse All-American scholar

Canisius men's lacrosse player Connor Kearnan, who graduated from the college last month with a degree in finance, was named a 2018 Scholar All-American by the U.S. Interncollegiate Tennis Association.

He joins former teammate Jeff Edwards as the only Canisius player to receive the honor. A native of Courtice, Ont., Kearnan is one of three Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference players to make the list. In order to be recognized, one must have a grade-point average of 3.0 and higher and be a significant contributor on an off the field.

Kearnan led the Golden Griffins with 52 assists and 83 points in his senior season and helped the team to the MAAC championship.