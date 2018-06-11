Get ready for three hours of nostalgia on WNED-TV
Ready for a night of nostalgia?
As I look at WNED-TV's schedule starting at 8 p.m. June 11, I think of Don Draper's definition of the word on "Mad Men."
"It's delicate but potent," said Draper (Jon Hamm) in a memorable episode. "Teddy (an old copywriter) told me that in Greek 'nostalgia' literally means 'the pain from an old wound.' It's a twinge in your hear far more powerful that your memory alone."
With that in mind, get set for four popular local productions airing as part of a three-hour WNED fund-raising drive consisting of programs packaged under the title "WNED Celebrates WNY."
The 30-minute programs airing are: "Buffalo's Voices of Steel," "Polonia," "Buffalo's Houses of Worship" and "Remembering Crystal Beach."
According to a WNED spokesperson, when "Polonia" first aired as a fundraiser, it was so popular that it shut down the telephone lines.
