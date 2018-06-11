BuffaloNews.com
Home of the Week: Ready for summer
The tic-tac-toe game is son Dino's favorite spot outdoors. The base is the stump from a tree that was taken down in the yard. Amie Maranto painted some rocks found on the property with Xs and Os.
Photo courtesy Amie Maranto
The pool was installed last year.
Photo courtesy Amie Maranto
Towels hang on a rack made by Ron Maranto, division manager for DiVal Safety Equipment, on the side of the garage.
Photo courtesy Amie Maranto
The dining room is light and bright.
Photo courtesy Amie Maranto
Amie Maranto created the centerpiece using prayer candles that came in glass jars priced $1 each at a dollar store. The base is a planter.
Photo courtesy Amie Maranto
The washable white slip-covered sofas are from IKEA.
Photo courtesy Amie Maranto
"This room has gone from a pretty room to a fully functional Lego-making, art displaying and book nook for the family," Amie said.
Photo courtesy Amie Maranto
Another view.
Photo courtesy Amie Maranto
The family room.
Photo courtesy Amie Maranto
The kitchen features open shelves, white subway tiles and a pink KitchenAid stand mixer.
Photo courtesy Amie Maranto
Another view. The milk glass pendants are from Etsy.
Photo courtesy Amie Maranto
