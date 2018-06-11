Delevan man sentenced to 262 months on child pornography conviction

A Cattaraugus County man, who was once convicted of committing a criminal sexual act and more recently convicted of receiving child pornography, was sentenced Monday to 262 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, John P. Cutler, 35, of Delevan, between July and Sept. 26, 2016, searched for and downloaded images and videos of child pornography he found online.

Cutler saved the images on a computer, prosecutors said. A forensic examination of the computer revealed about 1,875 still images and 199 videos of child pornography, some of which depicted prepubescent children, as well as depictions of violence against minors.

Cutler was previously convicted in state court of second-degree committing a criminal sexual act.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.