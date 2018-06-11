Charlie the Butcher to start carving on Elmwood

Beef-on-weck star Charlie the Butcher will be opening a restaurant in the city of its birth.

The carvery, in the first floor of 770 Elmwood Ave., will occupy a space that was previously Jimmy John's. In the city, Charlie the Butcher sandwiches are available from stands in the Ellicott Square Building and at Coca-Cola Field during Bisons games.

Besides sandwiches, the 1,200-square-foot restaurant will serve up grab-and-go meals, and whole meal replacements, said Charles Roesch, the third-generation owner.

That means fresh-carved turkey and beef every day, and a special carved sandwich daily, including prime rib Thursdays and Saturdays.

Given the build-out required, it'll probably be October before it's open, said Roesch, whose father was a Broadway Market butcher, and grandfather the mayor of Buffalo. "We've been involved in the city for over 100 years, so we thought Elmwood would be a good fit for those two meal periods."

Don't expect fries and burgers, as served at the Wehrle Drive location.

"Because it's in a residential building, we can't have fryers or grills or any of that, so our carving concept fits perfectly," he said. There will be some seating for eat-in, as well.

The place will be open seven days a week, lunch and dinner.

The company's NOCO Express locations have developed a solid following, Roesch said. The company has wanted to open a location in the area for a few years, and couldn't secure the first site they identified.

But 770 Elmwood Ave. looks like it might be better, between Buffalo State College and the former Children's Hospital site. "Patience sometimes pays off."

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.