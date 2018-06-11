Buffalo will repave 103 streets this year. Is yours on the list?

The 2018 residential repaving and sidewalk work season is underway in Buffalo.

The city is investing about $10 million mostly, in residential paving this year, but some commercial roads are included, said Mayor Byron W. Brown at a press conference Monday on Arden Avenue.

Arden is one of 103 streets citywide to be resurfaced this season, weather permitting.

This season's infrastructure improvement program also includes $25 million in commercial corridor projects like new street lighting, paving and streetscape rehabilitation at locations such as the Bailey Bridge, the Northland Corridor project as well as along Niagara, Seneca and Allen streets.

See if your street is on the list: