Buffalo police identify Lackawanna man fatally shot outside Bowl-Inn

The 28-year-old Lackawanna man who died after being shot Saturday morning outside a Buffalo bowling alley has been identified by police.

David Lopez was shot at about 3:40 a.m. outside the Bowl-Inn, 727 Bailey Ave., after a dispute that started inside the bowling alley, Buffalo Police said.

Lopez, who was shot several times while sitting inside a vehicle, according to a police report, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. City officials Sunday announced they ordered the business shut down in the wake of the violence.

Saturday's shooting was the second outside the bowling alley in about 3½ months. At about 2 a.m. Feb. 25, a man walking to his vehicle with a takeout order was shot in the back, according to a Buffalo Police report.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.