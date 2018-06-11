Buffalo man charged with robbing Delta Sonic

A Buffalo man was charged with robbing the Delta Sonic on Main Street on Sunday morning, Buffalo police said.

Douglas Anderson, 35, is accused of entering the store on Main, south of Bryant Street, at about 9:25 a.m., telling a clerk he had a gun and demanding money, according to police.

Anderson ran from the scene with cash and fought with officers before being apprehended on Southampton Street, near Michigan Avenue, according to a police report. He was charged with first-degree robbery, petit larceny and resisting arrest, police said.