BRESS, Wayne A.

BRESS - Wayne A. June 7, 2018. Loving son of the late Anthony and Phyllis (nee Mason) Bress; beloved brother of Ann Wolpa, cherished uncle of Anthony "Tony", Paul Jr., and Carolyn "Lynn" Wolpa. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS, & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., where Funeral Services will be held at 8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to the American Cancer Society.