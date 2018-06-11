[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills offseason program ends this week with mandatory minicamp

The Buffalo Bills have one more work week before going on summer break. With OTAs over, players report for mandatory minicamp this week and are then off until training camp opens in late July.

Player physicals can be conducted today, and the team is scheduled to practice at noon Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A second walk-through session is allowed as long as the total practice time does not exceed three and a half hours.

Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, NFL teams are permitted to fine players up to $84,435 for missing the minicamp.

Minicamp practices are open to the media. Sean McDermott will speak to reporters around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. LeSean McCoy and the Bills' quarterbacks will be made available after Tuesday's practice.

We'll have live coverage at BNBlitz.com throughout the minicamp.

Tre'Davious White at home: Jay Skurski met up with the Bills' cornerback in Shreveport, La., earlier this month to learn how White's hometown shaped him into the person and player he is today. In Part 1 of the series, White reflects on his journey from a forlorn field on the Cooper Road to becoming an NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist. Part 2 focuses on White's commitment to academic excellence and what the high school valedictorian told youngsters at his first football camp. You also can check out a photo gallery from the camp.

Wedding photo bombers: Rookies Josh Allen and Harrison Phillips spotted a wedding party taking pictures at New Era Field on Saturday and surprised the group by joining in on the photo shoot.

Top 10 show returns: The three-part series will premiere at 8 tonight on MSG counting down the top 10 trades in team history. Tuesday's episode focuses on free agent signings and Wednesday's will rank the top individual seasons by Bills players.

