BAKAYSA, Ann Marie (Semian)

BAKAYSA - Ann Marie (nee Semian)

Of Cheektowaga, NY, June 9, 2018, age 78 years, beloved wife of Paul P. Bakaysa for 58 years; mother of Steven Bakaysa and Diane (Kenneth) McCaffrey; fond grandmother of Ryan and Brooke McCaffrey; sister of John (Jeannie) and Robert (Barbara) Semian; sister-in-law of Margaret, Joseph (Peggy) Bakaysa and Louise Bakaysa; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call Tuesday 4-7 PM with a service to follow at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.) West Seneca (668-5666). Friends and relatives are invited to attend a funeral service on Wednesday from St. Mary's Orthodox Church, 940 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Sentiment may be expressed through a contribution to St. Mary's Orthodox Church in memory of Ann Bakaysa.