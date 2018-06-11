Attorney: Ex-Wyoming County deputy accused of murder was 'overcome by emotion'

The attorney for the retired Wyoming County sheriff's deputy accused of fatally shooting an acquaintance in March plans to claim at trial that his client was suffering from an extreme emotional disturbance at the time.

That defense is not intended to win Joseph S. Mlyniec's acquittal but is meant to reduce the Perry resident's culpability in the case and to limit how much prison time he would face if he is convicted, said Norman Effman, who is representing Mlyniec.

"The emotions at the time were so significant, he was overcome by emotion and not thinking rationally," Effman said Monday.

Mlyniec, 60, is charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of Robert Irvine III, 32. Authorities say Mlyniec shot Irvine to death on March 7 in Mlyniec's driveway before calling 911 to report what he had done.

In earlier court filings, the Wyoming County District Attorney's Office said Mlyniec and Irvine had a previous sexual relationship and Irvine was a potential witness in a sex abuse investigation involving Mlyniec and other men going back years. Prosecutors claim Mlyniec led a "double life" of manipulating troubled young men into sexual relationships that he feared would be exposed.

Mlyniec was a Perry Town Board member at the time of the killing, but he has since resigned from his post.

Mlyniec made numerous admissions to the 911 dispatcher, to deputies who responded to the shooting and to a mutual friend of Mlyniec's and Irvine's, according to prosecutors.

Effman said he is seeking to suppress many of Mlyniec's statements to deputies that day. Most if not all of the statements were recorded on the body cameras worn by sheriff's deputies, Effman said. A County Court judge will rule on their admissibility.

Effman also wants the judge to review the transcript of the grand jury proceedings to determine whether there are sufficient grounds for the second charge on which Mlyniec was indicted, intimidating a victim or witness.

The sides will return to County Court on June 21, when the judge could schedule hearings on those and other motions.

Effman declined to comment on why Mlyniec was emotionally disturbed at the moment of the shooting. He said he does plan to present psychiatric evidence at the trial, and he expects the District Attorney's Office would do the same.

District Attorney Donald O'Geen did not respond to a message seeking comment Monday.

Under the second-degree murder charge, Mlyniec faces a minimum sentence of 15 years to life and a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

A successful extreme emotional disturbance defense could lower the charge to first-degree manslaughter, Effman said, which carries a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 25 years.