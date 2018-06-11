Another Voice: BMHA needs a fresh approach, not a federal probe

By Crystal Peoples-Stokes

The history of public housing in Buffalo, as well as the rest of the state and nation, is one of good intentions but many missteps in execution. This has resulted in a system which is no longer sustainable in its current form. New models for funding, which do not solely rely on government expenditures that are subject to change with the party in power, must be developed. As the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority charts a new path, with new leadership, it is an appropriate moment to reassess the manner in which it raises revenues and funds needed services.

The most valuable asset the BMHA currently possesses is the land on which its buildings sit. In many instances, that property is in areas of the city where property values are increasing and private development is occurring. This can be both an opportunity and a challenge for the BMHA. Deciding its next steps in these shifting economic times will require patience and a clearly articulated strategy that provides BMHA residents with affordable, quality homes and the resources needed to maintain them.

Last summer, there was a proposed sale of the Commodore Perry projects to a private developer. This would have been a serious mistake. Such a sale would have deprived the BMHA of a significant potential source of revenue and benefited the private developer more than the residents. This is why a long-term, sustainable plan is needed.

We do not need to repeat the mistake made last year when the BMHA Kensington Heights property was sold to Erie County Medical Center. The value of that land will be realized by ECMC, not BMHA, and that is what we should be preventing as we turn toward the future of public and affordable housing in Buffalo.

Now, there is a call for a federal investigation of the conditions of the Kenfield/Langfield housing projects. While I was also disturbed by the conditions described in the HUD inspection report, I feel that spending one federal tax dollar on an investigation would be a waste. The focus of our representatives should be on changing the federal funding formula that supports public housing so Buffalo consistently receives its fair share of support. Then, our representatives should pass needed legislation that gives public housing leadership, in Buffalo and elsewhere, the flexibility it needs to find new and innovative funding streams to support quality public housing.

It is imperative to recognize the age of the buildings, the historic funding shortages and the outmoded guidelines which dictate how funds are spent. The residents of BMHA need solutions from our federal leaders, solutions that reflect the scope and historic nature of the challenges faced.

Without these critical changes, a federal investigation will only show what we already know, that inadequate funding and rigid guidelines are destroying our public housing infrastructure. It is time for us to propose new ideas, adopt new practices and give the new leadership at BMHA all of the tools necessary to effect the changes needed to improve the quality of BMHA residents’ lives.

Crystal Peoples-Stokes is a Democratic assemblywoman from Buffalo.