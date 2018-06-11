Amherst Police make arrest in report of gunshots fired Friday

Amherst Police Monday arrested a Buffalo man in connection with a report of gunshots fired Friday on Commerce Drive in the town – an incident that resulted in a lockout at three schools.

Brandon Wallace, 29, is facing weapons charges and was being held for arraignment Monday, Amherst Police said.

Wallace was located in Buffalo as a result of tips police received from the public. Police said he was taken into custody Monday without incident.

Amherst Police are continuing their investigation into the incident, and are seeking the public's help for additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst Police at 689-1322.