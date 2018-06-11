'All in for Dahlin' is a cool slogan, but ... it's wrong

For the record, Rasmus Dahlin's last name is pronounced "Dah-LEAN."

Despite it being a cool slogan and perfect for T-shirts, anyone who wants to push the "All in for Dah-LIN" line has it wrong.

How do we know? The star defenseman expected to taken No. 1 overall by the Sabres at the NHL Draft was asked at the Combine and again at the Cup final. And that was his answer.

Speaking of Dahlin, some NHL officials were properly chafed that NBC did not put him on its telecast of Game 4 from Washington. The Peacock folks instead went for Americans Brady Tkachuk and Quinn Hughes.

Dahlin is a future star in the league and will play in a market that produces some of the network's best local ratings. His English is already fine for television, as he did numerous interviews at the Combine and in D.C., including a live one at the final with NHL Network. Another bad call by NBC, which makes plenty of them at times with its hockey coverage.