4 arrested, guns recovered after shots fired in Buffalo robbery

Four Buffalo men were charged early Monday after a robbery in the city's Kensington neighborhood in which two shots were fired at the victim, police said.

Officers were called at about 1 a.m. to the area of Parkridge and Hutchinson avenues where a 45-year-old man told police he was robbed of $400, according to a Buffalo police report.

Police stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe matching the description of the suspects' vehicle on Kensington Avenue near Bailey Avenue. Officers recovered two loaded handguns inside the vehicle, according to the report.

Arrested were Alexander Parker, 33; Danterius Stuckey, 26; Marquil Adams, 35; and Terrence Cole, 28. Each was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, police said.