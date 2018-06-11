Reporters' Notebook: June 11, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to legendary football coach Vince Lombardi, born on this date in 1913, “If it doesn’t matter who wins or loses, then why do they keep score?”

GROWTH INDUSTRY – Ed Healy, vice president of marketing for Visit Buffalo Niagara, and Jim Charlier of Garden Walk Buffalo are speakers at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series in the Ring of Knowledge on the main floor of the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo.

The program begins at noon with a Great Courses video on poet and philosopher Henry David Thoreau. Admission is free. You can bring a lunch or purchase one at the library’s Fables Cafe. The series is sponsored by the Center for the Study of Art & Architecture; History & Nature.

INSIGHTFUL – Erie County Legislator Kevin R. Hardwick, a political science professor at Canisius College, will visit the Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda, for a program at 7 p.m. Tuesday entitled, “Talking Taxes: The Things They Don’t Teach Us in School.” Seating is limited. Call 332-4375 to reserve a spot.

GIFT IDEAS – The Kenmore Mercy Hospital Auxiliary hosts the Susie’s Children’s Books, offering a wide selection of reading material, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday in the hospital atrium. Proceeds benefit the hospital.

MARK THE DATE – The Eggertsville Community Organization will hold a community forum to discuss the hamlet’s future when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 4007 Main St., Eggertsville. All are welcome.

STYLE CONSCIOUS – A vintage hat show will be the highlight as Women Interested in Cystic Health hold a luncheon meeting at noon Wednesday at Brookfield Country Club, 5141 Shimerville Road, Clarence. Guest speaker Briana Hansen will offer a personal success story. For info, call 634-5455.

NCCC REUNIONS – The Niagara County Community College Alumni Association will host a cruise for all alumni, employees and friends of the college aboard the Moondance Catamaran from 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. June 22. Tickets are $15 and include beer, wine, pop and pizza. Space is limited. Registration ends next Monday. Call 614-5910 or visit niagaracc.suny.edu/alumni/catamaran.php.

The NCCC Alumni Association follows the cruise with a 1960s All Decade Reunion from 2 to 5 p.m. June 23 in Savor Restaurant in the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, formerly the Rainbow Mall in Niagara Falls. Tickets are $15 and must be purchased by next Monday. Call 614-5910 or visit niagaracc.suny.edu/60sreunion.

